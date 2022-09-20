...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Several members of the public took the opportunity during Monday’s City Council meeting to air grievances on the subjects of homelessness and drug abuse in Anacortes.
Anacortes resident and retired educator Mary Ann Ryan spoke to the council with regard to her purported observations of increased drug use in the Cap Sante neighborhood.
“I have been to funerals of kids who’ve lost their lives to drugs, and we can’t let that happen here,” Ryan said. “We can’t wait until it’s too late.”
Echoing similar sentiments, resident Megan Schorr called attention to the city leadership’s handling of the issue during the meeting.
“If the current leadership is unable or unwilling to step up and fix this, then for the good of everyone, they should step aside and make room for people who will,” she said.
Several members of the public who spoke out during the meeting complained of a lack of enforcement regarding parking duration for motorhomes on city streets, which have increased and stayed longer during the ongoing pandemic.
“It is unlawful to live in any type of vehicle in the City of Anacortes,” said Anacortes resident Mark McEathron, quoting the city’s website.
Anacortes resident Brenda Young wanted officials to address homeless encampments in Anacortes, especially on public lands.
“I feel like the forest lands and the parks in Anacortes are a hub of biodiversity that provide a really important corridor during this time of fragmentation, and I would hate to see those lands degraded by camping and litter,” she said. “I like to be out in those parks and forest lands … and I want to feel safe.”
Anacortes resident Evan Saxton offered several alternative views on the issue, including advocacy for increased resources and a greater willingness to listen to and acknowledge the needs of the population living unhoused in Anacortes.
“I feel that many in our community, particularly because of the wealth disparity in our community, just want to push this problem to another space, another community, and just get it out of their eyes,” he said. “Our community is filled with people who use drugs recreationally, medically, prescribed and otherwise. The reason you see homeless people, perhaps more visibly engaged in drug activity (or suspected drug activity), is just because they’re outside. They don’t have homes where they can hide it like so many other drug-addicted people in our community do.”
He concluded that the issue “isn’t as much of a drug problem as it is simply a poverty problem. Our community simply does not forward adequate resources in order to solve this problem.”
At the end of public comments pertaining to public health and safety, Mayor Matt Miller responded to those members of the public present at the meeting.
“My No. 1 priority coming into this office has been public safety,” he said. “I am not ‘Mayor of the World.’ If you’re showing up to Anacortes with no family ties, resources or local prospects and want to live on the streets, I am going to ask you to move on.”
He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation while claiming to have had some success in his handling of the issue.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but the reality is laws created by Washington State Legislature as well as court decisions have made the problem very difficult to confront directly," he said.
He finished by reaffirming his intention to continue seeking solutions to the issue through methods such as collaboration with local law enforcement, outreach to at-risk individuals and legislative petitioning to state representatives.
