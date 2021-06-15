By Briana Alzola
Each year, the Anacortes School District adds two student representatives to its School Board. The students serve for two years, in their junior and senior years.
Superintendent Justin Irish swore in the two newest school representatives on June 10 — Annaly Ellis and Brady Graham.
They will replace outgoing seniors Sara Kumar and Cooper Nichols, who completed their two-year terms Thursday. Juniors Chloe Chambers and Cassius Tossavainen just finished their first year and will be back next year.
The student representatives attend all regular board meetings and site visits and occasional special events and conferences. They don’t vote, but participate in discussions.
Each representative also completes a research project during the year and presents their findings to the board.
Outgoing representatives Kumar and Nichols thanked the board and staff at the June meeting for allowing them to have a say.
Kumar said she appreciated being a part of a district that allows students to contribute to decisions.
“I will keep everything I learned with me for the rest of my life,” she said.
Nichols said being a part of the board helped him develop problem-solving skills that he can use in the future.
