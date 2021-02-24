The calf, named L125, is estimated by size to be at least a month old.
“It is nicely filled out and appears to be a perfectly normal little calf,” Dave Ellifrit, Center for Whale Research identification expert, said in a release on Feb. 17.
L Pod hasn’t had a calf born since January 2019. Two other calves born in J pod last year appeared to be healthy, the center said.
The three pods were seen together with the new calf in Haro Strait.
The Southern Resident orcas have been listed as endangered since 2005. With this latest birth, they number 75. It is estimated that their historical populations were at minimum 140, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA names dwindling salmon populations, pollution and vessel noise to be top risks to the orcas, but has recently declared vessel strikes to be an underappreciated problem.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife and other conservation groups are calling on recreational boaters to maintain their distance from the Southern Resident orcas.
A recent NOAA study found that female orcas often stop foraging when boats approach within 400 yards.
“While this news of this calf gives us all hope for the future of these iconic animals, we need to continue to do everything we can to help give these special Southern Resident orcas the best chance at survival,” Kelly Susewind, Fish and Wildlife director, said in a release.
“This calf’s mother, L86, needs to forage so she has plenty of nutrition she can pass on to the new baby,” Susewind said.
