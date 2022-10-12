Southern Resident orcas made their way to the inland Puget Sound last week for the first time this fall.
Orca Network Whale Sighting Network confirmed a visit Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Heavy fog also hit the area, so a specific headcount was difficult, according to a press release from the network.
The whales were first spotted by Washington State Ferries staff on board the boat traveling on the Edmonds-to-Kingston route, according to the release. Soon, more reports of up to seven whales came in.
They followed reports just days earlier of Bigg's orcas, though, according to the release. Bigg's are transient and eat all kinds of mammals. Their population is not facing the same risk as the endangered Southern Residents, who mainly only eat salmon and have been affected by the declining salmon population.
As more reports came in last week, it became clear that visitors were Southern Residents, according to the press release.
By Oct. 5, the J Pod members had headed north and by early Oct. 6, they were spotted off the coast of San Juan Island.
The whales usually visit the area in the fall in search of food.
“The anticipation in the local community this time of year is palpable," Whale Sighting Network Coordinator Alisa Lemire Brooks said in the release. "We are so fortunate to live in such a remarkably beautiful place with a plethora of nearby shorelines to watch these majestic, intelligent, social beings. It’s always a gift to say hello in person to familiar orcas as they travel this urban part of their home range in search of food they are dependent upon.
"It is heart-warming to watch matriarchs lead their families while calves spend time spy-hopping, tail lobbing and rolling around, and older family members forage and socialize, including the adult and sub-adult males who often flank the sides and rear."
The network keeps track of whale sightings of J, K and L pods and maintains a public interactive viewpoints map to show people how to safely see the whales at orcanetwork.org/sightings-network and facebook.com/OrcaNetwork.
People can also find information on reporting sightings at those sites, plus by calling 360-331-3543 or 866-ORCANET or emailing sightings@orcanetwork.org
Information on how to safely see the whales and learn what laws protect them is available at BeWhaleWise.org.
The Orca Network's Share the Water project will feature a webinar on whale safe vessel practices on the evening of Tuesday, Oct 18. It is also hosting more events as part of its Orca-Salmon Month in October.
Included in those events are informational Zoom sessions, an Orca Recovery Day beach clean up Saturday, Oct. 15, and an Orca-Salmon Month informational evenat the Blue Fox Drive-In on Whidbey Island Monday, Oct. 24.
Find more information on events at www.orcanetwork.org.
