The Port of Anacortes’ Veterans Day ceremony Monday at the Transit Shed was as much a report card on the integration of women into combat roles in the Armed Forces as it was a celebration of all veterans who served.
Women have long served in the Armed Forces, but it wasn’t until 25 years ago that women were assigned to combat ships and 2015 when restrictions were lifted on women serving in combat (although women had been serving in combat, many giving their lives, for more than a decade prior), Port Executive Director Dan Worra recounted.
Today, women comprise 20% of the Air Force, 19% of the Navy, 15% of the Army, and almost 9% of the Marine Corps, said Worra, a retired Navy commander. “Women make up 10% of the current veteran population, the fastest-growing demographic.”
The remarks and experiences of the women who spoke at the ceremony gave voice to the long journey to equality in the military.
Wendy Fauver, accounting manager for the Port of Anacortes, served as a Navy electronics technician. She told of her parents’ emigration from war-torn El Salvador, and of getting her father’s blessing to enlist in the Navy.
“I had no idea what I’d gotten myself into,” she said. At boot camp graduation, however, “the sense of pride I had to be serving my country was overwhelming. … I was going to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
She was one of the first women assigned to calibrate electronic equipment aboard a submarine. Comments from male personnel — “You’re just here until you get pregnant,” or “Having a girl in this shop just makes it harder for us because we have to take up all of your slack” — only steeled her resolve.
“When I heard comments like that, I would just file them away and know I had to work twice as hard to prove my worth,” she said. “The only way I knew how to do that was to use my brain, learn as much as I could and be the best dang tech the shop had ever seen.”
She attained the rank of petty officer third class and received the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Theresa Williams, veterans benefits counselor for the American Legion, retired from the Army as a Combat Signal Corps master sergeant.
“You’d be amazed at what doesn’t break you and what you actually go through that makes you stronger,” she said. “It surprises me still that I’m standing up here today, talking to everyone. I’ve been through 23 years of luck, blood, deployments, missing out on my kids growing up, and I would still do it all over again just to get where I am today.”
Other speakers were state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, who told of her father’s experiences serving in Vietnam; Lt. Eliis Aunis, ground electronics maintenance officer at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island; and Capt. Erin Osborne, USN, commander of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10.
The ceremony began with patriotic music by Skagit Swing.
Town Crier Richard Riddell read a proclamation. The men and women in uniform past and present “represent the American character at its best,” he said. “Today we pay our deepest respect to the greatest men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and who currently risk their lives at home and abroad. We honor their service. We are forever grateful to them — our veterans, the fallen and their families.”
The ceremony concluded dockside. Anacortes Police Officer Janet Wilson sounded Taps on her bugle as American Legion Veterans Services Officer Wally Garland and Marine veteran Pat Mooney dropped a wreath into the channel to honor the nation’s Navy war dead.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.