Special election results officially certified By Skagit Publishing staff May 7, 2023

The results of the April 25 election were certified May 5.

According to the Skagit County Elections Department, the City of Anacortes' proposed property tax increase to hire more first responders passed.

In total, 4,535 voters, or about 68%, approved the proposition, and 2,160, or about 32%, opposed it.

The Anacortes increased tax levy will generate about $2 million to fund five more police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics.
