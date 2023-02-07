Speed limits are dropping on two Anacortes streets.
The first is on Oakes Avenue from Illinois to Ferry Terminal Road. The city is lowering the speed limit there from 40 mph hour to 30 mph.
That speed limit change will put the road in line with the state limit, city Public Works Director Henry Hash said.
The city is also lowering the speed limit on A Avenue from the southern city line north to 37th Street from 40 mph to 30 mph.
The change will make it more consistent with the rest of the city, Hash said.
All council members, except for an absent Bruce McDougall, approved the changes.
A resident commented at the meeting and asked the city to consider lowering the speed limit on M Avenue, too. The road is busy and dangerous, she said.
Consideration of that change will discussed by a city committee, Mayor Matt Miller said.
