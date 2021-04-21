Skagit County has failed to collect its target on Guemes Island ferry fare revenue for multiple years now, so staff is recommending consideration of higher fares or an overhaul the current fare target metrics.
Capt. Rachel Rowe, the Guemes ferry operations manager, presented a draft of the ferry fare revenue target report to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Ferry department staff prepares the report every year and bases the fare target, in part, on an average of fare revenues from the past five years.
Fare revenues have not met their target since 2017, and 2021 is also unlikely to meet the target, Rowe said.
The 2020 numbers were skewed because of the pandemic. Operations and maintenance expenditures were under budget by 43% or roughly $1.4 million. A haul-out of the ferry was postponed due to safety concerns, which saved the county more than $1 million.
Fare revenue also fell short. The target was almost $1.4 million and the county brought in roughly $1.1 million, a shortage of almost $300,000. The county eliminated fare collection from March 23 and May 5 as part of COVID-19 safety measures, which meant a loss of revenue.
The rest of the shortage is partly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and “partly due to the fact that we haven’t implemented a fare increase for a while,” Rowe said.
Staff was set to propose an increase last year, but the pandemic changed that, Rowe said.
A vehicle surcharge was put in place in August 2018 and costs riders roughly $2 more per vehicle and $1 more per passenger. It brought in $217,445 in 2020 and is expected to bring in $225,000 in 2021.
Surcharge money is not counted as ferry fare revenue and goes into an account set aside to eventually replace the ferry.
The current 2021 fare revenue target is $1.3 million. Rowe said actual revenue could be much lower.
A public comment period is open now on the draft fare revenue report. After that closes, the county staff will look over the comments and make recommendations, she said.
Right now, they are looking at a fare increase, streamlining fare categories and standardizing discounts.
The staff is also working to implement electronic fare collection. The county allowed online punch cards starting in June 2020. The purchasing was highly requested, but only 10-15% of purchases come from the online purchases. Most purchases are done inside the ferry terminal office, according to the report.
The draft report is available online until Thursday, April 29, with comments accepted until 4 p.m. that day via ferrycomments@co.skagit.wa.us. Include the subject line “2021 Draft Ferry Fare Revenue Target Report” on the email.
