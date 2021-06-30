The busy summer season is in full swing at the Washington State Ferries, but staffing shortages are leading to canceled sailings, leaving people on the docks.
Ferries had to cancel multiple trips last weekend after it couldn’t quickly replace missing crew members.
In any given year, sailings are canceled because of a lack of Coast Guard-certified crew about 15 times. Just halfway through 2021, that number exceeds 50, Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.
All that is happening while the ferries in and out of Anacortes are seeing more people than they have since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boats typically carry more than 50% more people in the summer than in the winter, he said.
“This is definitely our busy season,” Sterling said.
As the state reopens its economy, there are still barriers to service, he said.
The state shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19, but not every industry can simply return to business as usual.
“It’s not an on-off switch. It’s going to take us a while to gear back up,” Sterling said. “The world is returning to normal, but it isn’t normal yet.”
A number of factors are causing delays.
The Washington State Ferries is running on fewer boats than it has in several years, Sterling said. As boats from its aging and limited fleet are removed for maintenance work, the vessels that are left have to keep going. If one breaks down, there’s no backup, which creates scheduling issues.
The lack of workers is another problem. It’s a challenge that many maritime and transportation industries, as well as other industries across the state, are experiencing right now.
It isn’t just because of the pandemic, though that didn’t help.
A few years ago, funding was cut to the ferry system. Before that, crews were large enough that when one person couldn’t make it, the boat could still sail. The budget cuts left vessels operating on a mission-critical skeleton crew without backups.
“All it takes is one person not showing up for work,” Sterling said. “If we can’t find a person to fill that spot, that means we can’t sail.”
When someone calls in, dispatchers start seeking replacements. Often, those calls number in the thousands to get all the spots filled. If replacements aren’t found quickly enough, it leads to missed sailings, he said.
The pandemic did have some effect there, as well.Crew training groups were canceled in 2020.
Also because of the pandemic, when staff members are exposed to COVID-19 or are infected themselves, they have to quarantine for two weeks, causing gaps.
There is also an influx of retirements happening now and not enough people seeking to replace them, Sterling said.
“For whatever reason, merchant marine positions are not seen as lucrative or as popular as they were in the past,” he said.
Ferry leaders could see the roll of retirement coming for a few years now, but the recruitment process was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, when recruiting did happen, the ferry system wasn’t able to bring in enough qualified candidates.
They went through another recruiting process last month. Oilers, who work in the engine room, are the biggest vacancy problem now. A new group will start in early July. that group, fresh out of training, which should alleviate some staffing issues, Sterling said.
Recruiting for the ferry system is constant, he said.
An oiler position is technically entry-level but requires a full list of qualifications. An oiler can eventually work their way up to chief engineer.
The Washington State Ferries recruit locally in Washington and reach out to maritime academies across the country, Sterling said.
The staff currently working is very focused on providing good service to those on board, Sterling said. They are working on their days off and canceling vacations.
“They are doing what they can to keep the system running,” Sterling said.
As things open back up, some regulations at ferry terminals are loosening. Masks are no longer required in outdoor portions of the terminal or vessel. Anyone inside the vessel or inside the terminals must still wear a mask.
Ferry galleys should also reopen in the coming month, Sterling said.
