By all accounts, the Asian giant hornet is one scary critter.
At 2 inches, it’s the world’s largest hornet and has a venom more toxic than bees and wasps. Its stinger can pierce a beekeeper’s suit. The hornet nests in the ground and in fall kills and decapitates honey bees and feeds the bees’ unhatched brood to its own young. A few hornets can destroy a beehive within hours.
And now they are here in Washington. The City of Anacortes, Port of Anacortes, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Samish Nation are setting traps this week to try to find out if any giant hornets have arrived on Fidalgo Island.
“They are definitely bad news for honeybees,” said Karla Salp of the state Department of Agriculture.
And they’re potentially bad news for humans. “They generally aren’t aggressive toward humans unless they feel threatened,” Salp said. “They nest in the ground. If a hiker steps on a nest, the hornet could see that as a threat and attack.” Each hornet can sting more than once; multiple stings can be fatal, Salp said.
Salp said it’s not known how the hornets arrived in the U.S., whether in the cargo hold of a ship or by migration.
According to the Agriculture Department’s map of reported sightings, a colony of Asian giant hornets was found and destroyed Sept. 18 in Nanaimo, B.C. It contained about 150 live hornets and 600 unhatched eggs and larvae. Then, two dead hornets were collected in Blaine, one on Oct. 30 and the other on Jan. 8, according to the sightings report map.
Other sightings are under investigation throughout Washington, including one in Sedro-Woolley, one on Highway 9 and Prairie Road north of Sedro-Woolley, three in Mount Vernon, one in Coupeville and one at Lake McMurray.
No sightings had been reported as of Monday in Anacortes, and city Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said his department is “preparing to deploy our hornet traps this week” to keep the hornet from getting a foothold on the island.
The state Agriculture Department is enlisting the help of beekeepers and the public to trap and report what some are calling “murder hornets” before the species establishes itself here.
“Each hornet colony can produce 300 new queens, so this year is really critical,” Salp said.
At stake: honeybees and all the crops they pollinate. “If it becomes established, this hornet will have negative impacts on the environment, economy and public health of Washington state,” she said.
Salp said several reported sightings in Washington turned out to be yellow jackets or bumblebees.
“We’d rather have someone report what turns out to be a yellow jacket than not report what is an Asian giant hornet,” she said.
Beekeepers and the public can help stop the spread of the Asian giant hornet by setting and monitoring special traps and reporting catches, Salp said.
Learn more on the state Department of Agriculture website.
