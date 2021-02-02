Washington State Ferries is stretching out its current schedule for a few more months, before returning to a modified summer schedule.
The schedule will continue as it has for the last several months until May 8. Reservations for travel aboard the vessels between March 28 and May 8 were released Tuesday morning.
Reservations for rides until March 27 are available two weeks before each sailing with more spots released two days before each sailing date.
Ferries will then start a modified “peak season” on May 9 until Saturday, Sept. 25. That means more trips between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. Travel to and from Sidney, B.C., remains suspended.
Reservations for the summer season will be available March 9. Book reservations online or by calling 206-464-6400.
Ferries staff is still asking that people limit travel to essential trips. All traveling customers must wear face masks inside the terminal, at the tollbooth and onboard the vessels.
Information: wsdot.wa.gov/ferries
