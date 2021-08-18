Fares are going up on Washington State Ferries.
The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the fare increase at its meeting Aug. 10. The increase is in response to the Transportation Budget passed by the 2021 Legislature. The budget requires $377 million in fares to be generated between July 1 of this year and June 30, 2023. That means an estimated $9.2 million more than would be generated by current fares.
Over the course of the past several months, the commission and Washington State ferries held public forums and took in public comment.
Then the commission approved the adoption of the fare hike, to be in place starting Oct. 1.
All fares will go up by 2.5% then and then go up by another 2.5% in October 2022.
For travelers headed out of Anacortes, that is about a $1-2 increase per car in October, and then another $1-2 next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.