A man and two family members had spent the day New Year’s Eve on Lopez Island, then as night neared drove their rental car onto the state ferry Yakima for the return trip to Anacortes.
When it came time to disembark around 6 p.m., the man could not be found.
Washington State Patrol believes he jumped into the water during the journey. State Trooper Kevin Fortino said Jan. 8 that based on information from an investigation, the State Patrol is calling it a suicide.
After the man was reported missing, the M/V Yakima “retraced the route back to Lopez Island, beginning the search for the subject in the water,” Fortino said. The Coast Guard joined in the search, but no one was found.
In an unrelated case involving an Anacortes woman who went missing at the Guemes Island Ferry terminal, the San Juan County sheriff said no foul play is suspected in the death. The woman’s body was found Dec. 12 on a Lopez Island beach.
A video shows the 70-year-old woman exiting her car at the Guemes Island terminal in Anacortes several days earlier, walking alone down the ferry ramp and then disappearing from view.
It’s unknown whether she jumped into the water or fell in, San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs said Dec. 18.
