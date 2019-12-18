Budgetary issues, traffic around terminals and changes to the reservation system were all concerns brought up by attendees at Washington State Ferries recent public meetings.
None of the staff members speaking on the subjects, though, could see the people asking the questions.
Two meetings, on Dec. 7 and 10, were the first-ever online public meetings for the state ferry system. They allowed people across the state to join an online forum, see a video stream of staff members and type out questions.
The online format and scheduling one of the meetings for a Saturday morning is the ferry system’s way of bringing in more people to the conversation, said Amy Scarton, the head of Washington State Ferries.
Roughly 200 people registered to participate.
Many of the questions involved funding. The state Legislature will soon be back in session and will focus on the budget. Many people from the digital audience at the meeting asked about the budget and the impact it would have on the ferry fleet.
No Washington state ferry project is on hold right now, Scarton said. The system isn’t looking to add new routes or services, she said. It is focused on maintenance and preservation of its current vessels and services, as well as replacing the oldest vessels.
“We want to take the routes we have and make them better for our customers,” Scarton said.
Ticket sales aboard the boats make up about 75 % of the fleet’s operating costs. The rest comes from state and federal dollars, and grants. Those dollars also fund capital projects, like building new boats and maintenance of those already in the water.
One project that is waiting for monetary approval is the on the M/V Elwha. The boat, which normally runs on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands route, has been in dry dock for several months. It went in for maintenance on some corroding steel. What crews found was a much bigger problem than anticipated — too big to fix within the current budget.
“It’s a several month project, should funding be provided, to crop out and replace that steel,” Director of Vessel Maintenance Matt von Ruden said.
The Elwha is also one of only two boats that can complete the international route to Sidney, B.C. Right now, the cost is too great to update another vessel to take on that route, von Ruden said.
Funding will also go over the next several years toward replacing the oldest boats. The plan is to replace with hybrid-electric models. Boats that run at least in part on battery power will provide fuel savings and be better for the environment, von Ruden said.
The goal is to have the first hybrid-electric boat on the water by December 2022. That one, and another that is scheduled for 2024, will go to the Clinton-Mukilteo route. The next two would serve the Seattle-Bremerton routes, and one scheduled for 2027 or 2028 would be put in place out of Anacortes.
Meeting attendees asked questions about several different routes and terminals within the ferry system, including about the reservation system that affects Anacortes. Ferry riders must be at the terminal with their reservation 30 minutes before their boat is scheduled to depart or they forfeit their spot and must ride standby. Meeting participants wondered why the reservation window didn’t change with the boat’s delays. They asked why it was fair that riders still had to show up 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time if vessel was running late.
“Our operations folks have really looked hard at this one,” Senior Planning Manager Ray Deardorf said.
But there is no easy solution. It’s too complicated to try to have a shifting reservation system. It interferes with riders showing up for different vessels and creates a backup and traffic jam. Also, if a delayed boat makes up the time, but its riders show up late, it may end up leaving without them, he said.
The ferry system has an on-time performance of 96%, Scarton said. The crews work hard to get them to the terminals on time.
Another question about the Anacortes area was about terminal improvements.
“This is a high priority,” Director of Terminal Engineering Dave Sowers said.
The costs are high, so the staff is still looking at the idea of a public-private partnership for the space, That would allow ferry staff to work with a business entity to improve the space with less of the financial burden falling to the ferry system.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.