A state lawsuit against the Navy over its increased Growler jet training at Whidbey Island has local advocacy groups cheering.
The state Attorney General’s Office announced July 9 it had filed the lawsuit along with Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Some islanders have been fighting the jet training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island for decades.
“Our ultimate goal is to convince the Navy this is an inappropriate place to base jets for training purposes,” said COER director and litigation lead Paula Spina.
The suit comes after the Navy released plans in March to add 36 EA-18G Growler jets at Outlying Field Coupeville on Whidbey Island, increasing aircraft activity from 90 to 360 hours, or about 100,000 takeoffs and landings each year.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges the Navy failed to adequately measure impacts to public health and wildlife in its review process, according to a news release from his office.
In 2017, the state Department of Health provided feedback to the Navy on noise levels around the Whidbey Island airfields, outlining how exposure to noise levels similar to those at the naval air station could cause harm health via sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment and cardiovascular disease, according to Ferguson.
The Navy does not comment on pending litigation, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
In a news release, COER thanked Ferguson and his staff for “taking a hard look” at the Navy’s plans for Growler fleet expansion and “unequivocally saying to the Navy that this decision is unreasonably harmful, unsustainable, and contrary to federal law.”
“We’re not meant to be a military training ground,” longtime Lopez Island resident Rhea Miller said.
Now chair of the Sound Alliance Board on Lopez Island, Miller dealt with the sound of EA-6B Prowlers silently for years. But Miller said the more recent addition of Growlers greatly increased the noise.
Congressional members representing this region have decided not to comment on the lawsuit, instead focusing on legislation addressing the problem.
“I will continue to work in Congress to address the impacts of jet noise on local communities,” U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said in a statement issued last week. “The House (National Defense Authorization Act) includes provisions I authored to conduct real-time noise monitoring around Navy installations, make noise mitigation available for homes near bases and increase budget authority for engine noise reduction research.”
He said these provisions would allocate funding in noise reduction technology and mitigation for the community.
Larsen has expressed concern in the past with the Navy’s plan to concentrate Growlers around NAS Whidbey and requested answers about its decision-making process.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.