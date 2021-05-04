Readers now have more of a chance to dive into the Anacortes American in a virtual setting.
Papers from the years of 1985 and 2000 are now online, available to view for free through the Washington State Library. The newest additions join papers from the years of 1890-1922, which have been up since early 2019.
They are at washingtondigitalnewspapers.org.
The State Library is now working to complete 1923-1984, according to Washington Digital Newspaper Coordinator Shawn Schollmeyer.
“This project is a great educational tool with primary resources for teachers and students who wish to know more about our local and state history, from civics to the social events that make our communities unique,” she wrote in an email. “We can all learn more about the daily activities of earlier generations and notable people who shaped the cities and state we live in. Newspapers are our documentation of our local culture and heritage.”
She said she has loved working with people who are truly passionate about local history and preserving local culture.
“There are many technical aspects about the digitization process that I enjoy working on, but it’s far more rewarding to hear the stories of how people are using the digital collection and bringing the history back to life in a meaningful way, such as the exhibits at the Anacortes Museum, and passing these stories on to future generations,” she wrote in her email.
To get the papers online, Schollmeyer works with the University of Washington libraries and the state archives to pull together microfilm negatives for a clean source to scan in the papers. Schollmeyer reviews the files and works with a vendor to create metadata so that readers, historians and site visitors can easily search through the papers. The images and metadata are checked over before they are sent to a web hosting vendor so they can be uploaded for viewing.
The newspapers are free for non-commercial and educational use.
For the Anacortes American issues being digitized through the state, the State Library is working with the Anacortes Museum, which in turn received a Skagit Community Foundation grant for the project. The program is also supported through the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Science.
In 2018, the State Library received a $324,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities so it could participate in the National Digital Newspaper Program as part of Chronicling America. That national newspaper site, hosted by the Library of Congress, has more than 15 million keyword-searchable pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.