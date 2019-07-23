Some students will be getting out on the water in the coming year due to a state grant award.
The Anacortes-based Salish Sea School received a $25,000 grant to help 65 high school students participate in its Guardians of the Sea Program.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced July 15 that the State Parks and Recreation Commission is awarding $1.3 million in funding to programs across the state through the No Child Left Inside grant program.
The Salish Sea School marine conservation ecology program takes place on a boat and includes five four-day excursions in the summer and eight two-day weekends during the rest of the year. It is the only Skagit County recipient this time around.
The students learn about Salish Sea history, citizen science and mindfulness in nature techniques.
The school will supplement the cost of the program with other donations and grant funding.
This is the fourth cycle of handing out these grants and the state received 173 applications, its highest amount ever and an increase of 44 percent since the last cycle.
“This is about investing in our kids and making sure they have equal access to the outdoors,” Inslee said in a press release.
