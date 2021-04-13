Reports of dead birds, presumably from the outbreak of salmonellosis, declined significantly in March according to state officials, although now there are reports of humans contracting the infection.
Six people have gotten ill from the disease in the state, three of whom required hospitalization, the state Department of Health reported last week.
Even so, state Fish and Wildlife authorities have said bird feeders could be put out again as of April 1, but with cautions that involve frequent cleaning and watching for sick birds. That follows an extended period where people were advised to take feeders down because of the spread of salmonella.
“If people do observe sick or dead birds once their feeders are back up, we encourage them to take them down again,” said Staci Lehman, Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.
Birds with salmonellosis are easily approachable, lethargic and have ruffled feathers.
Bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, and bird baths should be cleaned daily with warm water, soap and soaked in a solution of nine-parts water, one-part bleach. It is also advised to clean the ground beneath feeders, where bird droppings fall.
People “should wear disposable gloves, throw them away, and wash your hands thoroughly every time you handle a (dead) bird or fill or clean a feeder,” Lehman said.
Report dead birds to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife at wdfw.wa.gov.
