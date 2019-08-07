Democrat Liz Lovelett and Republican Daniel Miller advanced Tuesday to the Nov. 5 general election in their campaigns for 40th District state senator.
Christine Cleland-McGrath, an Anacortes planning commissioner, advanced to the general election in her bid for Anacortes City Council Position 2. Sara Holahan, retired deputy library director of Mount Vernon, was second with 304 votes; tech company CFO Dom Tor Fleming was third with 292. With an estimated 1,500 ballots left to count in the county, several of them in Anacortes, Holahan and Fleming's place on the general election ballot was not secure.
For Anacortes School Board position 4, Jennie Beltramini and incumbent William Shaw advanced to the general election. Beltramini had 1,940 votes, Shaw 1,475, and Maggie Santos 888.
The 40th Legislative District encompasses Skagit, San Juan and Whatcom counties. Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member appointed to the state Senate in February after Kevin Ranker resigned, led in all counties. Miller, a landscaper and collectibles dealer making his ninth bid for public office, finished second in Skagit and San Juan and third in Whatcom.
Districtwide as of 9:26 p.m., Lovelett had 12,643 votes, Miller 7,939 votes, labor law attorney Carrie Blackwood 5,517, and interpreter Greta Aitken 416.
During the campaign, Lovelett said she supported reforms that would lessen the burden on the middle class and lower-income earners, and has been working on reforming the Business & Occupations tax. Washington is one of three states with a tax on business's gross receipts.
“Having been a former small-business owner, I can fully appreciate that when you run a small brick-and-mortar company and you’re paying the same tax rate as large corporations, it’s incredibly inequitable,” she said at a candidates forum. She supports Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other assets to increase the share of state taxes paid by Washington’s wealthiest residents.
Miller called the taxation issue “tricky” and said he could be counted on to oppose raising fees and taxes “willy nilly.” He also believes a state income tax would violate the state Constitution.
Regarding affordable housing, Lovelett pointed to the Anacortes Family Center as an example of what’s possible in public-private partnerships. Construction of the center for at-risk families, women and children was made more affordable through the reduction of impact fees and creating community partnerships that yielded donated architectural and engineering services. She supports creating a surcharge on Airbnbs to help fund more affordable housing construction without added burden on local property owners.
Miller pointed to the success of housing and land trusts on the San Juan Islands as an example of what could be accomplished. One is sweat-equity, in which the homeowner owns the home and the land; another builds homes that can be purchased by qualifying buyers but the trust retains ownership of the land. Each has limits on the timeframe and amount of a home’s resale.
Regarding water management, Lovelett said Skagit County’s water is “the people’s water” and “we need to make sure we plan for things like growth and expansion” in forecasting the region’s water needs.
Miller said he wants to “make sure ranchers and farmers get their water for agriculture,” and he would hold a hearing on water needs in Skagit County.
