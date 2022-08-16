Washington State Department of Transportation crews are repairing pavement along Commercial Avenue this week.
The repairs, between 34th Street and 12th Street, are being done 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. through early Wednesday.
Northbound traffic will move to the center turn lane and crews expect impacts to be minimal, according to City of Anacortes staff.
The stretch of Commercial Avenue from 25th Street to 12th Street is part of state Highway 20 and is maintained by the state. According to a press release from the City of Anacortes, city staff continues to work with DOT, plus state and federal elected officials, on a full overlay of the highway.
