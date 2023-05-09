The State of Washington Candidate Filing Week is May 15-19.
Those who want to file to run for election must do so between 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, until 4 p.m. Friday, May 19. Filing, and payment of the filing fee (if there is one), along with other information, is at sos.wa.gov/elections/candidates/online-candidate-filing.aspx. Mailed-in applications must be received by 5 p.m. May 19.
Positions open for filing this week in Anacortes include three seats on the Anacortes City Council and three seats on the Anacortes School Board, as well as one on the hospital board, two on the port board and three on the pool board.
For the City Council, seats in wards 1, 2 and 3 are open. Those seats are currently held by Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath and Jeremy Carter, respectively. All three said last week that they are planning to run again.
For a ward map, visit cityofanacortes.org/818/City-Council-Members. Generally, Ward 1 makes up the downtown area, Ward 2 is the in-city southern part of the island and a portion of March Point area, and Ward 3 is made up of the west side of the island. Those running for those seats must live in the wards they want to represent. Council members are elected for four-year terms.
For the School Board, positions 3, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. Matt Cutter, currently in position 5, said he will not seek re-election. Jennie Beltramini (position 4) and Jack Curtis (appointed to position 3 earlier this school year to replace a departing board member) both said they do intend to run.
Only the Position 1 seat is up this year on the Island Hospital board (Hospital District 2), currently held by Jan Iverson, who said she is will seek another six-year term.
At the Port of Anacortes, both positions 3 and 4 are up for election this year. Shawn Ottenbreit (appointed to position 3 last month) and Bonnie Bowers (position 4) said they intend to run this year for the four-year port terms.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center has three board positions up for election this year: 1, 2 and 4. Those seats are now held by Ken Hansen, Jeremy McNett and David Way. Hansen said he plans to run again. McNett and Way did not return a request for comment.
Also in this region are fire districts 11 (south Fidalgo Island), 13 (in the area of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation) and 17 (Guemes Island) also have commissioner positions up this year. Those are held by Pat Cummings (District 11); John Doyle and Jeremy Wilbur (District 13) and David M. Wertheimer (District 17). Those positions carry six-year terms.
Cemetery districts 2 and 3 are also in Anacortes, with District 2 covering Fern Hill Cemetery and District 3 covering Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island. One commissioner position for each district is up for election this year. Those seats, which carry six-year terms, are currently held by Walter Deaton (District 2) and Daniel Burnett District 3.
County Sewer District 1, which as a home base in La Conner and serves some ares of Fidalgo Island, has one seat up for election this year. Loren Bogart currently sits in Position 1. Board members are elected to six-year terms.
These positions are just a few of the roughly 3,400 that will be open statewide during filing week.
