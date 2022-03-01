People in Washington state will be allowed to go without masks sooner than originally planned.
Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Washington would be stepping back its indoor mask mandate on March 21. On Monday, he moved that date up to March 12.
The decisions comes after new masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said in a statement. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”
Masks will still be required in some places, such as health care settings, corrections facilities and long-term care facilities.
The state is expected to issue new guidance next week in regard to masking in schools, but it is moving from requiring masks in schools to recommending them, according to Inslee’s statement.
The changes come as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease throughout the state and county.
Elise Cutter, Island Health CEO, said Monday that positive COVID-19 cases have decreased in the Emergency Department and in the Walk-In Clinic.
“There has been a big drop there,” she said.
The state Department of Health reported 108 new cases for the five days running Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.
The 108 new cases is down from 203 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from the 549 reported the week before that.
Island Hospital staff said last week at a Board of Commissioners meeting that despite an increase in testing, fewer people are testing positive.
Between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, the hospital admitted two new COVID-19 patients and saw 10 new positive cases out of 291 tests. At the hospital board meeting, staff talked about two new oral medications for COVID-19. One is Paxlovid by Pfizer and the other is Molnupiravir by Merck, which works by preventing the virus from entering cells and is 30% effective at preventing hospitalization.
The medications are available at area pharmacies, not at the hospital, Cutter said.
In addition to new medications, there is also a new COVID-19 test. The test is called a Cepheid 4-Plex and tests for COVID-19 and influenza, according to the hospital staff.
Island Health is also rescheduling and resuming surgical cases after a proclamation allowing only essential services by Inslee expired on Feb. 17.
Regular surgeries have resumed, and the volume is picking up this week. A Surgical Steering Committee will be in charge of making sure cases can move forward based on staffing and inpatient numbers, Cutter said. They are working on a backlog of about 400 messages to get patients into the services they need, Cutter said.
Each week, those appointments are made on a variety of factors, including staffing availability, she said. There are still many open positions within the hospital, though there has been a recent increase in response to open job positions and in acceptance of job offers, Cutter said.
In February, Island Health welcomed five new registered nurses, three certified nursing assistants and two phlebotomists. It is currently still recruiting for 99 positions, according to spokesperson Laura Moroney.
Island Health is also using traveling nurses to fill open positions, Cutter said.
As mask requirements loosen in the state, the hospital is sticking with its current visitor policy. Adult non-COVID patients are allowed one visitor, and patients younger than 18 can have two visitors.
Island Health is able to provide exceptions in some cases, Cutter said.
