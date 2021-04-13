ShakeAlert is an earthquake early warning system that uses seismographs from the U.S. Department of Geology to rapidly alert residents of a quake in progress.
An alert can instruct residents to drop, cover under furniture and hold on before they feel any shaking, preventing injury.
The system could eventually be used to close water valves to prevent leaks, warn hospitals to stop surgeries and open fire station doors before an earthquake causes damage.
The Washington Emergency Management Division will hold a live webinar through Microsoft Teams to explain the new system, how to make sure it’s activated on your phone and answer questions at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. A recording will be available after the event on its Youtube page. Learn more at mil.wa.gov/emergency-management-division.
It is advised to have two weeks’ worth of food, water, medicine and other supplies on hand for your family and pets in readiness for a disaster.
