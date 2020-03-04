By 2015, maintenance of Anacortes’ 105 miles of road had become a race against time that the city was at risk of losing.
Some roads hadn’t been touched since they’d been paved 30 or 40 years earlier, City Engineer Eric Shjarback said. The average road condition was 64 on the Pavement Condition Index, as determined by a study by Capitol Asset and Pavement Services. On a scale of 0-100, that’s a rating of “fair.” A rating of 85 is the “gold standard,” Shjarback said; a road rated below 40 is considered by the Transportation Research Board to be almost undriveable.
There’s a big difference between fair and poor condition but, Shjarback said, “Once (pavement) starts failing, it goes fast. If you let it fail, it costs quite a lot to fix it.”
In Anacortes’ case, it would cost — based on the study — an estimated $63.8 million over 10 years to bring street conditions up to maintainable condition.
An aggressive road improvement program, fueled by new money allocated annually since 2015, has helped. By repaving or sealing as warranted, the average road condition improved to 68 by 2018, and revised estimates now place the cost at $30 million over 10 years, Shjarback said.
From 2015-19, the city has rebuilt six streets, installed a new overlay on about 33 streets, installed eight streets, and capesealed or slurry sealed many streets in Skyline and in other neighborhoods between Anacortes Airport and Cranberry Lake.
The pavement condition rating “used to be going down; now it’s leveled off,” Shjarback said.
The success of the road improvement program is part timing, part pavement management theory.
“The layman’s initial reaction is you fix the worst street first, but that’s a losing a battle,” Shjarback said. Streets that could be saved continue to deteriorate, setting the stage for a never-ending game of catch-up.
“When managing your money and funds, that’s not the best way, he said. “The best way is to (first) keep your good streets good.”
First, some terminology that’s important to understand.
— “Overlay.” That means a new asphalt road surface. An overlay is done for a new road, or on an existing road “when you’re starting to see cracks throughout the whole road, wearing in the wheelpath areas, formation of potholes,” city Engineering Technician Tim Hohmann said. “Ideally, you do it before you get to that (condition).”
— “Slurry seal,” a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, aggregate and additives used to seal cracks and prolong the life of pavement. “The cost of slurry seal per square foot compared to overlay is 14 cents on the dollar,” Shjarbeck said. “You can slurry six times for every overlay.” A slurry seal can last seven years, “so you could theoretically have a road last (42 years).” A slurry seal can bump up a road’s score on the PCI by 15 points, he said.
— “Chipseal,” a mixture of hot asphalt and aggregate typically used on roads with lower traffic volumes. Heart Lake Road was chipsealed from H Avenue to the city limits, Shjarback said.
— “Cape seal,” a chip seal covered with a slurry seal. A cape seal results in a smooth surface with an increased durability by sealing the subbase.
By year’s end, city engineers hope to complete slurry sealing on all targeted roads in the city.
“We’re planning on doing the rest of the city this year,” Shjarback said of slurry sealing. “It will be a challenge.” With those streets maintainable, the city can then turn its attention to more problematic roads.
“Meanwhile, we’ll have money to do other paving,” Shjarback said. “Slurry is huge. It really extends the life of pavement and gives us a good foothold for the future (so we can) concentrate on roads that are in poorer condition.”
‘Like painting your house’
About 20 years ago, street improvements were paid for with federal and state funds, Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said in an earlier interview. That is no longer the case. In 2014, the Anacortes Transportation Benefit District was established by the Anacortes City Council to provide funding for road maintenance and improvements.
In 2015, the district cobbled together $1.1 million a year for pavement maintenance through a $20 car tab fee — later replaced by a sales tax — and money from Public Works. This year, funding has grown to $1.7 million. Shjarback hopes that allocation can grow to $3 million.
The city first identified those roads that could be brought up to maintainable level through sealing — roads that, without it, would be at risk of deterioration with greater cost to repair.
D Avenue was first in 2015, followed by Skyline. Slurry sealing is planned this year on numerous streets in an area bounded roughly by A Avenue to the west, Old Town to the north, Fidalgo Bay to the east and the city limits to the south.
Cape sealing will be done on March Point Road and South March Point Road. Overlay is planned this year on Glasgow Way in Clearidge and next year on K Street near Anacortes High School.
The city combines some overlays with other projects, such as utility installation. And the city partners with Skagit County for chipsealing.
“(This) saves us a lot of money because they do it at cost,” Buckenmeyer said in the earlier interview. “By their helping us out, we can utilize our funds much quicker for street improvements in other areas in Anacortes.”
Hohmann said road maintenance is a lot like painting a house — and is well worth the investment. “You paint your house every few years, your siding stays good,” he said. “If you don’t paint your house, your siding begins to fail and it costs more to bring it up to where it was.”
— With reporting by Editor Colette Weeks and intern Sandra Rees-Bowen.
