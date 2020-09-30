Elsie Mae, the juvenile northern elephant seal who has spent much of this year on Skyline’s beaches, looks “absolutely beautiful” with the new outer layer of skin and fur that grew after her molt this summer, Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteer Phil Sorensen said Sept. 25.
“She sparkles in the sunshine,” he said.
Elsie Mae may have grown out of her old skin, but she hasn’t shed her curiosity about people. She recently cozied up to a car, Stranding Network veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Norman said Sept. 25.
The seal reportedly scooted across a grassy area to get closer to some people walking by, and a construction worker had to use a rubber traffic cone to compel her to move off the road.
It’s a continuation of earlier behavior that concerns those who track her behavior. In her short life, Elsie Mae has crashed wedding parties on Orcas Island and Cama Beach, had to be ushered off the Old Salt’s parking lot, flopped onto a beachfront deck in Skyline, and tried to climb into an RV.
“She’s an absolute rascal,” Sorensen said. “The greatest concern is, she literally has very little fear of people.”
Elsie Mae’s curiosity about people compelled Norman and Sorensen to issue this reminder to wildlife watchers: Keep your distance and keep pets away. The caution is needed to prevent injury to people, pets or the marine mammal. At 2 ½ years old, Elsie Mae weighs 600 pounds, and will top out at 1,000 as an adult, Sorenson said. For her own safety, Elsie Mae needs to maintain her wildness and keep from becoming too comfortable with people.
There’s yet another reason to keep a distance: All northern elephant seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act. Elsie Mae bears flipper tag No. 1285 so she can be tracked. Disturbing an elephant seal in a way that causes it to alter its natural behavior could result in up to $11,000 in fines and one year in prison.
Federal law requires people maintain a distance of 100 yards from a protected marine mammal.
“To have her in our midst is a unique gift from nature,” Sorensen said. “We have to respect that gift. She needs to be wild, not a pet.”
Elsie Mae was born in 2018 at Mutiny Bay and is descended from northern elephant seals on Guadalupe Island, Baja California, Mexico, according to the Marine Mammal Center near San Francisco, California. A century ago, those northern elephant seals numbered fewer than 100 and were the world’s last remaining northern elephant seals, the others having been hunted for blubber oil. Today, the population is about 150,000 — 124,000 of which live in California waters — “and is probably near the size it was before they were over-hunted,” the Marine Mammal Center reported.
According to NOAA, northern elephant seals can dive as deep as 2,500 feet and remain underwater about 30 minutes. They range from Alaska to Mexico.
Elsie Mae prefers Anacortes, frequently returning to a Skyline beach.
When she’s not resting at the beach, she is out to sea feeding on fish, octopus, squid and small sharks, Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteer coordinator Garry Heinrich said in an earlier interview.
