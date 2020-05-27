By Briana Alzola
The smiling faces of Anacortes seniors are now lining the sides of Commercial Avenue, greeting drivers and helping to provide celebration for the students as their traditional high school experience is canceled.
The banners each hold the photos of four senior students from Anacortes High School, Cap Sante High School or the Northwest Career & Technical Academy.
“We are seeing many different ways to celebrate the class of 2020,” Mayor Laurie Gere wrote in an email. “The banners are an incredible way to honor our seniors sponsored by our community, family members, businesses and individuals. The last few months have changed the world and our graduates are heading off
to an entirely different world.
“We are celebrating our seniors with the banners, a parade and a virtual graduation. We want their accomplishments to be recognized and celebrated as we always have. I wish the class of 2020 the best of luck, and I know they will make a difference in this unique time in our history.”
The banners were organized by a group of community members who wanted to offer their help to celebrate the seniors after activities were canceled and graduation had to be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linda Beller, who helped start the movement, said a few people got together and raised enough money within a few hours to pay for the entire project.
Then came the organization. The volunteers gathered all the seniors’ photos and worked with SignDog NW to have them printed on banners and prepared to hang along Commercial Avenue.
“I appreciate grassroot efforts by caring community members in collaboration with the city, coming together to celebrate the graduating classes of AHS and CSHS,” AHS Principal Jon Ronngren said in an email.
In addition to financing from a group of community members and local businesses, the City of Anacortes and the Chamber of Commerce loaned the banner fittings and allowed them to be displayed on the lightpoles downtown throughout the month of June.
“What a great tribute to our seniors,” Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in an email. “It will be a wonderful way to celebrate the Class of 2020.”
