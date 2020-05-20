In many locations right now, everyone is required to wear masks covering their noses and mouths, reducing the risk of spreading any COVID-19 germs from person to person.
At Island Hospital, masks are worn at all times by those within the building.
For some, that’s a short amount of time.
For nurses, though, the tight masks are worn for hours at a time, causing a straining on the nurse’s ears where the mask is fastened.
Ashton Bassetti was talking to his aunt, a nurse who works at Island Hospital, about that strain. Then, he saw a post online about mask clips.
The Anacortes Middle School eighth-grader found a file online that gave him a model and loaded it into his 3D printer.
Each mask clip takes about 45 minutes to make, and Ashton has made about 50 of the clips. He delivered them all to Island Hospital.
“It feels pretty good,” he said.
He has had a 3D printer for about a year now and said he likes finding new things he can print.
“You can create anything you see around your house,” he said.
