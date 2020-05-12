The Anacortes High School broadcast media students behind the weekly live news show “The Rock” waited years to get into a new studio during construction.
During that time, they conducted interviews in quiet hallways and stairwells and hoped no passing students or staff would interrupt their show.
They got into their top-of-the-line studio, featuring equipment similar to that professional news channels use, in early February.
Then in March, schools closed their doors to students, and the broadcast club was again without a space to film their show.
The students have been working for the past few weeks and on Friday started up a new at-home version of “The Rock.”
Similar to the standard show, the live broadcast is presented on www.youtube.com/ahslive. The show starts at 2 p.m. each Friday, and segments are created by students from their respective homes.
In its first episode May 8, students covered a variety of subjects, including a buddy cooking segment taking place in two different locations, some tips to avoid the quarantine blues — like starting a hobby, going for a drive and spending time with family — and how to stay social at a distance.
The students announced new items relevant to AHS viewers, like the fact that SAT scores will not be required for many colleges over the next couple years because of COVID-19 cancellations and closures.
Sophomore Maddie Snyder took on new responsibilities for this at-home version of the weekly news show. Normally, she lines up interviews, comes up with questions and helps to make rough cuts of interviews to be used in the show.
Because she’s at home now, without the same level of support from other students, she had to take on the editing process, too, which she said she found “very difficult.”
“This has been a new experience for everyone,” she wrote in an email.
