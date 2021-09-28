Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Students are stealing, painting graffiti and breaking things at Anacortes High School and Anacortes Middle School in what administrators think may be connected to a new TikTok trend encouraging vandalism on school property.
“We are dealing with stolen soap and sanitizer dispensers, broken locks, graffiti, and more,” Maintenance Supervisor Andy Wilken said in a press release. “This is a drain on our staff who are already stretched thin, and a drain on our limited resources.”
AHS and AMS administrators reported incidents to the district office.
According to the district, anyone caught vandalizing school property will face discipline according to district policy.
District staff shared some tips to help families and students discourage this behavior:
– Talking with students and reminding them about what is illegal behavior
– Students can encourage their friends and classmates to not take part in the behavior
– Take part in positive social-media challenges instead, like raising money for nonprofits
– Write thank-you notes to custodial and maintenance staff
“We hope these are limited incidents and that focused attention, education, and discipline will make them stop,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release.
