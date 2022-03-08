...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Students play board games as part of Fun Interest Groups, a new program at Anacortes Middle School.
Some passed basketball, some stretched to take artfully framed pictures in the halls, while still others planted flower seed into pots.
The students at Anacortes Middle School all took time last week to explore things they found interesting or fun.
Some groups took up board games, yoga, knitting, reading, coloring, breakdancing, origami, Minecraft, creative writing, magic and music.
Every certified staff member was on duty to lead the groups, Counselor Renae Newall said.
The Fun Interest Groups, or FIGs, are a new addition at the middle school this year, Principal Patrick Harrington said. Students will continue to take part in the groups once a month for the rest of the year. The FIGs take the place of one advisory class period.
Depending on how things go, the program may continue in the future, Harrington said.
The idea is to take the idea of forming a club and making it more accessible, Newall said. By offering the activity during the school day, every student can take part, instead of just those who can stay after school, she said.
Each student also got to choose which club they joined. Students ranked their top interests, with each group getting a set number of students, Harrington said.
It allows students to connect with each other in a way that they may not have been able to do for the past few years, as COVID-19 shut down most socializing and extracurricular portions of schools, Newall said.
The FIGs are part of the social-emotional learning at AMS and aim to give students the chance for an instant connection with others who share their interests, Harrington said.
The first FIGs on Feb. 28 went great, Newall said.
“The kids were pretty excited about them,” she said.
