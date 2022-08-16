From putting in sutures and building computers to launching bottle rockets and taking a closer look at plankton from the water, almost 20 students filled Washington Park with science, technology, engineering and math last week at the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club’s STEM Camp.
The students, who will be attending Anacortes Middle School this year, tried their hands at several activities throughout the week, led by a variety of instructors.
The camp helps set up the young learners for the future, organizer Sarah Davies said.
“They are able to explore different industries and fields and talk to people who are actually doing (that work),” she said. “They can see a day in the life. They are really exploring and seeing if that’s somethings they are interested in.”
There was something for everyone to enjoy at the camp, Davies said. The days were filled with a variety of activities of all types, she said.
“I was worried they wouldn’t all be engaged for every activity, but the feedback I’ve gotten has been great,” she said. “Our instructors really knew how to engage everyone and helped them find the excitement in everything.”
Wednesday, while half of the program’s 19 students took apart personal computers and then put them back together before hooking them up to power and troubleshooting if they didn’t turn on, the others built rockets out of soda bottles, cardboard, hot glue and other supplies.
After the rocket group successfully launched their rockets, they worked to create rockets that could safely contain an egg through a launch without the egg breaking.
In other parts of the week, the students worked on bikes and took walks in the woods.
Levi Baldwin, who is almost 12, said his favorite part of the week was the rocketry. He liked learning how to make his rocket and the attempt to launch them without their egg breaking.
He said he may want to go into engineering when he grows up, so it’s interesting to interact with all different types of things.
“It’s lots of fun,” he said.
Andrew Fischer, 12, said the camp was “very great.” He had a hard time narrowing down which portion of the camp he liked best, though he definitely liked working with PCs, studying marine biology, looking at atoms and shooting off rockets.
He may want to study engineering or physics when he gets older.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out of the house,” he said.
Liam Goss, 13, agreed that the social aspect of camp was great, especially during the summer.
“It’s a great event to learn with friends,” he said.
Piper Mayo, 11, and Emery Collier, 12, were partnered to take apart and put together the PCs and said STEM camp was a great addition to their summers.
“I like it a lot,” Emery said.
Working with computers was fun, as was stitching up chickens to practice sutures, Piper said.
Emery said she studied STEM as a subject in school and wanted to learn more, so she signed up for camp.
Different instructors provided the lessons throughout the week. Some are teachers and educators from the region and others are industry professionals, Davies said.
The club took over the camp in 2019, but after that first year it was on hold for a couple years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the camp was put on by the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
The foundation still helps the Rotary Club with some of the funding. Other organizations and businesses, such as HF Sinclair, help with supplies and allow company staff the time to serve as instructors.
The Rotary Club set a curriculum, then went through its network to connect with instructors. It then set the final schedule around those instructors, Davies said.
