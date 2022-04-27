Sunny skies and a breeze met the Anacortes Seahawks Sailing Team as it took to the water Saturday on the first day of the Seafarers Cup.
The regatta was the largest of the Northwest Interscholastic Sailing Association events this season, with 17 schools putting forward gold-level teams and more joining the silver-level races, a total of more than 180 sailors. It was also the last chance for participating teams to qualify for the district competition, coming up in Bellingham.
This event had special meaning for the Anacortes team. It was the first home regatta in a couple of years and the first major one since the sailing team became an official sport at Anacortes High School. The designation doesn’t technically change much, Anacortes Sailing Team Head Coach Elise Murphy said. The team is still supported and run by the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance, where Murphy also serves as the sailing programs manager.
But it does mean the team is recognized in the yearbook, and its athletes can earn varsity letters.
At this weekend’s regatta, the team brought 15 of its 23 sailors. The team allows kids from sixth to 12th grade to join, but only those in eighth grade or older can race.
During the first moments of the regatta, the teams positioned themselves on the water just as the wind began to die down. The silver teams had already started and progressed through their course much more slowly than normal. The gold teams returned to the dock at Seafarers Memorial Park to wait out the windless moments.
Then, the wind picked back up, and the races resumed.
Loud signals called the boats to the starting line and then went out in a pattern to count down to the start of the race. From there, the racers were off, each boat holding two of its four members.
As they went through the race, the boats turned and dipped, occasionally lying almost flat over the water in what is known as roll-tacking the boat. A boat’s two team members lean the boat in one direction and then jump to the other side to right it. The maneuver can help move a boat forward, even with little wind, Seahawk team captain Cassius Tossavainen said. It can also help turn the boat and help it pick up speed. Teams aren’t allowed to do it too often, though, he said.
As the regatta goes on, the course also changes to line up with the wind direction. The windward mark is upwind from the start, Murphy said.
She said there isn’t a set distance for the race, but the Race Committee tries to keep the races equal.
Each boat has two people — crew and skipper — on it at a time, said senior Kirsha Khile, a member of the Anacortes team. The skipper handles the rudder tiller and basically drives the boat forward, she said. The crew handles the jib and small sail and keeps an eye out for puffs that may be coming up from the front or other boats that may be closing in on the back of the boat.
The key is making sure those two people work together, she said.
“It’s all about communication,” Khile said. “You have to make sure you are working together and you’re ready for whatever happens.”
After two races, the boat returns to the dock and the two onboard (the A rotation) switch out with another pair of teammates (the B rotation). The other two compete for two races and then send the A rotation back out again and so on. If the weather and wind are right, the racing goes on all day and then resumes Sunday, as it did in Anacortes this past weekend.
The wind picked up Sunday, providing some “good waves” and offering sailors a variety of environments, Tossavainen said.
“People who like light air or heavy hair had the opportunity to do well,” he said.
Anacortes always has a big regatta, with lots of teams coming to compete, Tossavainen said.
From the moment the race starts, the order is pretty well set, he said. The first four or five boats to cross the starting line are also likely going to be the first four or five boats to cross the finish line, with some exceptions, he said. Getting a good start is essential to win.
This year, Anacortes had a pretty good showing, but lacked those good starts a few times, he said.
For scoring, the first place team gets one point, the second gets two and so on. Like golf, the goal is to get the lowest score.
The Anacortes Gold team came in 13th out of 17 teams with a score of 290. The Roosevelt High School Rough Riders came in first with a score of 66.
For the Silver team, the Anacortes Seahawks came in 10th, with a score of 277. The Garfield High School Bulldogs came in first with a score of 119.
Anacortes previously qualified for the regional competition, Murphy said.
The team also showed a lot of potential for next year, he said. The Silver team, the younger competitors, earned some top spots in some of the races.
After building up confidence and continuing to hone skills, the team should be ready, Tossavainen said.
“You can race really well but not keep a lot of boat speed,” he said. “Or, you can be fast going somewhere but not be able to manage the boats around you. You have to find the balance in there.”
He said the key to sailing is knowing the skills well and being able to handle changes as they come.
Murphy said what she loves about sailing is it combines many different elements, including athleticism, strategy and science.
She has sailed since she was a member of the Anacortes High School Seahawks Sailing Team, though this is her first season as a coach. She recently finished sailing around the South Pacific with her husband for two years. When she returned, she took on the role of sailing coach.
“I wanted to help get more kids into sailing this year,” she said.
The Waterfront Alliance offers scholarships to help cover costs for those who need a little extra help.
Not everyone gets to live on an island with these opportunities, she said. She joined the Anacortes team three years ago, when she moved to Anacortes. Before that, she had no idea sailing teams existed.
“I fell in love with it,” she said.
