As about a dozen kids and their grandparents sat around lab tables Monday, a shout went out from one of them.
Bob, a shore crab scooped up earlier in the day, was trying to escape his glass observation dish.
His finder, 7-year-old Avery Guinn, gently pushed him back in with a pencil, making him rejoin fellow crab Jimmy and snail Jake.
Avery, his brother Kylan Guinn, 12, and their grandma Melody Kue were three of the 23 participants in this year’s Grandparents U program at Shannon Point Marine Center.
“We want to learn what’s out there,” Kue said.
The program, though Western Washington University, invites the family units for two days of interactive science learning. They went to the beach and found the small creatures, observed the crabs, fed them shrimp and then either returned them to the sea or fed them to the sea anemones on site.
“I feel like I’m getting my first taste of parenting,” said Kylan, who was working to keep his own crabs in their dish.
Avery said he learned that crabs shed their exoskeleton.
“It’s really, really fun,” he said of Grandparents U.
Izzy Becker, 7, lives in Anacortes and his grandparents, Gail and Steve, are in town visiting, so they decided to take part in Grandparents U.
Izzy shared a little of what he had learned while observing his shore crab.
“The crab walks sideways and is not growing any new legs,” he said. “Crabs have eight legs, and we think they are using their claws to eat.”
Gail Becker said she couldn’t imagine a better way to visit Anacortes than to learn with her grandson.
“It’s a great way to be with family,” she said.
Caroline Campbell, 8, lives in Stanwood, and this her second summer coming to Grandparents U with her grandfather, Brian Melvin of Anacortes.
Her favorite part has been learning about marine life.
“This morning we took buckets out the beach and went and filled them with animals. We found an anemone,” she said.
The program started in 2011 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a way to bring in community members to college campuses, said Coral Gehrke, Shannon Point educational programs specialist. That model has been used around the country.
In 2016, it started at WWU. On the main campus, there are several Grandparents U programs and in Anacortes, the students focus on marine science.
This year boasted the program’s biggest group so far. The classes are taught by WWU faculty and students.
Cristina Villalobos led this summer’s Grandparent’s U program at Shannon Point after working with the program for multiple summers.
She said her goal is to make the people of Anacortes aware of marine life so they are more careful around those habitats and take a vested interest in preserving them.
“I love this area and the animals around here,” she said.
