Some Anacortes High School students are planning to join a worldwide strike to bring attention to climate change by leaving campus at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The strike at the school is organized by the students and scheduled during the lunch hour as to not disrupt classes.
The Anacortes Extinction Rebellion group will join the demonstration with signs and flags made last week at an art-making gathering at one member’s home.
“We would rather rebel than go extinct,” said Julia Frisbie, while painting an orca on a blue flag. Frisbie said she and her friends formed the Anacortes group over the summer after seeing a need in the community for nonviolent direct action about climate change.
While Extinction Rebellion is an international movement with groups around the world, Frisbie said the Anacortes chapter is not formally organized.
“We’re a lot of moms and kids and artsy types,” Frisbie said, and at the core of the group’s beliefs is intersectionality. “We have a priority to support young people and people of color.”
The Anacortes School District is aware of the strike and said it “supports students’ right to freedom of expression, while also recognizing that classroom time is precious and should be used for instructional purposes” in a statement released Thursday, Sept. 19.
