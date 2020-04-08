Schools buildings across the state will remain closed through the end of the school year, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.
Washington has made great strides to keep people inside and help slow the spread of COVID-19, but there is more work to do, he said. Leaders are worried about sending students back too soon while the virus is still spreading.
“These are difficult times, and this is a tough day for us in Washington state,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said at the governor’s press conference.
Schools will stay in an online-only model, Inslee said.
The state is also looking at ways to set up hotspots and help connect students with learning, Inslee said.
Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel said district officials knew the decision was likely and were planning for it. The focus is on online learning, though the structure is still being decided as educators work to make sure learning will be consistent for all.
The district already implemented online websites for resources, book advice and more. Its mental health therapists are reaching out to students, its teachers are engaging with students and each student in the district has a device issued for online learning. The district is also working to provide internet access to those without it.
“I feel positive about the progress we’ve made,” Wenzel said. “We are developing a program from scratch.”
A technology levy
passed by voters is the reason the district can provide each child a device, Wenzel said.
“It is helping us be well-positioned in this unprecedented situation,” he said.
Grades and
engagement
More questions remain, including grades.
Many districts are taking a pass-fail approach, which the Anacortes district is considering.
Universities will have more understanding for those students who don’t have official grades for their second semester because the entire country is in the same situation right now, Wenzel said.
The main thing will be getting more students to engage, he said.
Some students have not engaged in the optional online learning offered since school was dismissed in early March.
Between 10% and 40% of students are not engaging right now, depending on grade level, Wenzel said. The district is working on as much outreach as it can.
The learning model is changing now that the district knows students can’t return this year, he said.
Over the next couple weeks, the district will sharpen its plans and identify programs to help students catch up, Wenzel said.
Class of 2020
A big focus is this year’s seniors, who are losing many social aspects of their second semester, like prom and other major milestones.
High School Principal Jon Ronngren will bring the senior class together electronically to get their feedback on how they want to proceed.
“This is really hard on our seniors,” Wenzel said. “(Ronngren) will be talking closely with the class and listening to their concerns and challenges, both academic and social-emotional.”
As for graduation, no decision has been made on a ceremony, Wenzel said.
Extended closures leave a lot of questions, and the Anacortes district is still sorting out the answers, Wenzel told School Board members during a virtual meeting last week.
Extra help
This week is spring break, so food distribution isn’t happening as it has in recent weeks, but bus drivers have delivered hundreds of lunches to students, Wenzel said.
Food to Go is helping provide food to 100 families this week, he said. The district will be “back in action” on food deliveries starting Monday, April 13.
