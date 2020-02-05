In one room, a group uses a blacklight to read a journal in the hopes to finding the keys that will allow them to find all the “Jumanji” game pieces. In another, a government lab that has been testing on all sorts of creatures is suddenly dangerous, and scientists need to flee to safety.
The community Escape Room Night at Anacortes Middle School on Jan. 29 put several groups of people into precarious situations. It was a race against the clock for the families to solve the puzzles and “escape.”
Escapers solved picture puzzles, found missing objects, decoded hidden messages and entered numbers in padlocks at the event.
The rooms were set up by Nate Dunham’s escape room elective class, filled with seventh- and eighth-graders. In the class, small groups picked a theme and storyline and then created a set of puzzles for people to solve.
It takes brain power to put a room like that together, Dunham said. The groups had to solve problems, think creatively and work together.
A grant from local service groups meant each group had $100 to buy supplies to decorate and set up their rooms, which were set up throughout the middle school. Some props were purchased but others involved help from inside the school. Students in the AMS STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classes used the school’s 3-D printers to design and create props for the rooms.
The rooms took months to plan and hours to set up before families began arriving. The students were in each escape room, ready to offer hints as needed to the participants or, in some cases, providing important parts of the storyline.
A group in the gym told a story of a Tiger-Hawk rivalry in which the Burlington-Edison team hid the Anacortes team’s jerseys. The students who set up the room portrayed the players warming up for the game and asked visitors to find their jerseys before game time, so the game could continue.
Two groups went through each escape room. One finished the basketball-themed room with about 10 minutes left, but the other only had three minutes remaining on their 45-minute timer, according to team member and seventh-grader Ty Swapp.
The most challenging part of the escape room class is setting up the puzzles, which takes a long time, seventh-grader Jacob Lewis said. It takes a long time to make sure everything works together.
But, when it all comes together, it’s worth it, Lewis said.
“It’s exciting to see people’s progress,” he said.
Another group set up a space-themed room with an alien abduction theme. According to the story, aliens had snagged a group of people, who need to escape the spaceship and find their way to safety.
The best puzzle to set up in that room was the cryptogram, seventh-grader Brian Pina said. Puzzle solvers had to decode a secret message and use it to open another box, he said.
He expected the puzzle to be very difficult, but both groups solved it quickly, he said.
That’s the best part about being in the escape room, seventh-grader Chase Miller said.
“You can see how people’s brains work,” he said
In the “Jumanji”-themed room, Ruby Johnson, eighth grade, said she had a hard time keeping quiet. She was nervous when people came into the room, because there was one puzzle they needed to solve first.
The puzzle that she and her group liked most was a flash drive hidden inside a water bottle with a secret compartment. The flash drive had to be used with a computer, also hidden in a locked box, to solve another puzzle, Johnson said.
