As schools closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden space outside Anacortes Middle School went unused, drying up and leaving empty garden beds.
That has changed over the past few months, as volunteers from Transition Fidalgo and Friends, as well as summer school students, have been fixing up the garden and replanting all kinds of fruits and vegetables.
“We are bringing it back to life,” said Anne Chase-Stapleton, a retired middle school teacher.
The garden now is filled with kale, peas, beets, squash, arugula, corn, beans, potatoes and more, and each Wednesday is filled with activity as people move to-and-fro, setting up worm bins, transferring soil, taking care of weeds and caring for young plants.
Last month, while some volunteers set up stakes in one corner of the garden to support growing plants, others led students through the process of tearing newspaper into strips to be used as beds for the worm bins.
“I am learning a lot about gardening,” student Nicole Medley said.
Classmate Addison McClain agreed.
“It’s a fun hands-on experience,” she said.
Students learned about what was growing, what they could do to help and how that food would be used inside the kitchen. The garden was originally set up at the school to be used in Chase-Stapleton’s classes. The garden to kitchen class takes what’s growing and using it for cooking assignments.
Transition Fidalgo and Friends connected with Chase-Stapleton and the garden earlier this year.
The organization had created 1,200 plant starts on Guemes Island. After giving many of the starts away, it had some left over.
So, volunteers from the organization reached out to Chase-Stapleton and donated the starts they had left, then volunteered to get everything set up.
That way, when students arrive back in classrooms in the fall, the garden will be ready to go.
“We came over to help the kids,” Transition Fidalgo and Friends Volunteer Warren Carr said.
By getting hands-on experience, kids are learning about what it takes to make food grow. It’s important to see that process and know where food comes from, Carr said.
“Plus, they have fun with it,” he said.
Laurie Sherman is another volunteer with Transition Fidalgo and Friends, which is a group focused on reducing the use of fossil fuels. She has many years of teaching young people about gardening. She was on site last week showing the students how to use composting worm bins.
She said it’s important for people to see the garden full cycle, from seeds to the kitchen. Not everyone can say they’ve seen that, Sherman said.
Science teachers can put many aspects of gardening into their lessons, Sherman said.
The garden is in its seventh year, Chase-Stapleton said. It used to be up on the hill behind school, but a couple years ago, it was moved just outside the building. It was hard to leave the first space, but the new location is easier for the kids to run out and grab herbs and other ingredients as needed.
The Anacortes High School welding class created the gate for the garden, and students at the middle school used math to figure out how to best put in pavers for the entry way and to build the garden beds on the sloped ground. Older students helped create storage sheds and benches.
It’s a hands-on way to get experiences, Chase-Stapleton said.
Ace Hardware has given the garden and its volunteers many items, including a way to set up potato cages.
Last week, students in the summer school garden to kitchen class used potatoes grown just outside the door as one of the ingredients in a “Chopped”-style competition where they were given a few ingredients and had to make a dish.
Teacher Otto Sortun is leading the summer school program this year. He said he likes that the class doesn’t really have homework, it just has kids back at school five days a week learning.
In the garden to kitchen class, that means learning about not only gardening, the science of worms and other garden creatures, but about macro-nutrients and other food science.
As the district moves back into the school year, science teacher Jody Dillon is taking over the garden to kitchen class, Chase-Stapleton said. She will be able to talk not only about food but about the science around growing things and what’s going on in the soil.
