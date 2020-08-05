All Anacortes School District students will be starting off the year in an online setting, with the choice of potentially phasing into in-person learning later in the year.
The district announced Friday, July 31, that it is officially moving forward with a remote model, following a recommendation from the school board Tuesday, July 28.
The school year is also shifting slightly. The board approved a change to the school calendar that means school will start Sept. 14, almost two weeks later than planned. That will give district staff more time to prepare for remote learning.
School will end Monday, June 21, just a few days after it was originally scheduled to end, Superintendent Justin Irish said at the board meeting.
Previously, the district was working on a hybrid model that would allow students to attend school in-person a few days a week and spend the rest of their time learning remotely.
The staff has been working through logistics and financial issues relating to in-person learning.
The board heard about some of those issues, including COVID-19 testing that would slow students’ entry into school each day, a limited number of students in classrooms and staggered start times for students.
Logistically, much of the school day would be spent on cleaning, testing students and following safety protocols, Irish said. That means less time for student learning.
“Not a lot of time would be spent on instruction,” he said.
It would also mean
more staff members would be needed. Even at a reduced student body (with some students opting for remote-only learning), each school would need a significant number of additional teachers to make small class sizes work.
That doesn’t count the teachers moving over to teach online and no longer working in their classrooms.
That could add up to more than $1 million more per school, just in staffing and benefits, district Director of Finance and Operations Dave Cram said.
“We just don’t have the capacity to do that,” he said.
That doesn’t include additional staff members on buses to check students before they board, additional nurses to help with sick kids and additional staff to clean and sanitize the buildings several times a week.
So, the district is shifting focus to an online-only model to start the year, with the exception that it continue to provide support to students who most need it such as those with special needs, English language learners and those who have individualized education programs, Irish said.
“We know the best model out there is face-to-face instruction, but I also know that we are unable to provide that at the level we want to,” Irish said.
Multiple board members talked about the very real possibility that Gov. Jay Inslee or the state Department of Health will mandate school closures this fall. If that happens, districts need to be ready, board member Matt Cutter said.
Irish agreed and added that negotiations are ongoing for staff, and knowing what school will look like in the fall is a big part of that.
“Every district is grappling with time,” he said. “Many districts are making the decisions now.”
Making a decision and not drawing out other possibilities means that parents and staff both will be able to make plans, board member Jennie Beltramini said.
There is no world where everyone is happy, board president Bobbilyn Hogge said. In the face of real challenges, the best thing to do is just to pick a direction and work toward making it the best it can be, she said.
Irish addressed some concerns from families, students and staff at a Zoom question-and-answer session last week.
“We are in this together,” he told attendees.
Unlike the spring, the virtual school will have mandatory attendance and a certain number of minutes per day. Families will have the choice of moving forward with either the hybrid model or a homeschool-style setting, where the students would have some help from Anacortes School District educators but would be mostly parent-led.
The hybrid model will mean students are in online classes led by district teachers and will at some point start attending school in person, too.
Students will not necessarily be assigned a teacher from the schools they attended last year and staff members are being shuffled around right now, to make sure every position is filled. So teachers are not only learning how to teach in a new way but they may also be teaching a new grade.
Irish said they are working all of that out now and working on contracts with all staff groups.
“We are collaborating with seven different bargaining groups right now,” Irish said.
Teachers are going to have to learn a new way to teach, Irish said.
Whether families choose the homeschool model or the hybrid model, they will be enrolled through the district. That will mean the district receives funding for those students to help provide services, Irish said. The staff will still be checking with homeschool students weekly and will provide help, which families wouldn’t get if they enrolled (and paid for) a homeschool program outside the district, Irish said.
“Please stay enrolled with us,” he said.
In order to participate in online school, each student in the district, including incoming kindergartners, will receive a laptop. They will pick those up from the schools the week of Sept. 7.
The district is still working on ways to make sure students with special education needs are receiving the services they need. More information on the district’s plan to meet the needs of those students will come out closer to school, district staff said.
The district is also working on a way to bring child care to those families that need it. It is working with community stakeholders and bringing people together to find answers, Irish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.