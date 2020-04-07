Justin Irish will officially take the reins July 1 as superintendent of the Anacortes School District.
The School Board approved his contract Tuesday, March 24, during an online meeting.
Irish joined in the video chat and participated in discussion throughout the meeting about staffing and instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an honor to be selected as the superintendent in Anacortes,” Irish wrote in an email to the American. “I look forward to collaborating with the great team of educators, staff, and communities who are serving students and families. I am excited to meet more members of the team and to begin developing relationships and partnerships.”
Irish comes to Anacortes from the Edmonds School District.
The three-year contract approved by the board runs until June 30, 2023. Irish’s salary is $199,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.