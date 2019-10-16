With priorities rooted in equity and finding a new superintendent, both candidates for Anacortes School District Board of Directors Position 3 say they want to make sure the students receive the best education they can.
Marilyn Hanesworth is finishing her first term on the board and said she still has projects she wants to see through. Challenger Miri Levi said she has the background and knowledge that she believes can help bring about the change in culture the district needs.
Marilyn Hanesworth
Hanesworth, 53, is a software engineer who has been volunteering in the district for several years in the classrooms, with the Anacortes Schools Foundation and as a coordinator for the Anacortes High School Career Day.
She said she’s happiest behind the scenes, volunteering to work with students and helping other people. But when School Board members asked her to run, she eventually agreed because she thought she could make a difference.
Now, almost at the end of her first four-year term, Hanesworth said there’s still much to be done.
She’s been a part of a board that has helped bring about social-emotional learning at the schools and has started
putting in place plans for equity, something Hanesworth is passionate about.
“We need to approve the achievement gap between all students, no matter their background or needs,” she said.
One of her favorite parts about being on the board is talking to the students and getting feedback about the real impact of its decisions.
Each month, the board visits a different school in the district. Being in the classrooms and seeing programs at work makes a difference, Hanesworth said.
“We can see it in action,” she said.
There are many initiatives in place now, including a push for more support of the mental health needs of students.
Hanesworth has been a big supporter of open lines of communication between the district, teachers and families. Right now, a program called Schoology is being implemented in the district. It makes it easier for students digitally access information about their classes at once. In the spring, it will open pathways for teachers and parents to connect directly.
School funding remains a challenge — in finding the balance between being fiscally solvent and still providing what the students need, Hanesworth said.
“We need to support the kids and what they need to be successful,” she said.
She has a long list of requirements for a new superintendent, who must be found for the next school year. The list includes someone who has worked in a classroom, can be a good listener, actively seeks community feedback and can makes firm decisions while knowing not everyone will be happy.
Hanesworth has two children, a 2016 AHS graduate and a current AHS senior.
Miri Levi
Levi, 36, is a nurse practitioner and nurse midwife who has worked with youths in several aspects of her job, including as a mentor and preceptor for students, clinicians and coworkers and teaching classes for teenagers and adults.. She said her knowledge of health and experience running her own business will be valuable assets to the district.
She has been attending School Board meetings for the last year and a half, and while the district is doing great work, she said she thinks she can help make it even better.
A priority for her is finding the right replacement for outgoing Superintendent Mark Wenzel, she said. The new administrator should be positioned to help make positive changes in the district and create a culture of openness and transparency.
Another change Levi hopes to see is a shift from what she sees as a culture of saying “no” to one of saying “yes.” Often, it’s easy to say no to things because of a lack of funding or other reasons. Levi said she’d rather see the district work to find ways to help students and implement programs, even if it’s hard.
“It may be difficult, but I believe we can find an answer to every problem,” she said. “Students need different things, and the district needs to find a way to make that happen.”
She also wants a new superintendent to help the board continue to work on student equity.
Students shouldn’t be achieving less because of their finances, sex, race, gender identity or anything else, she said. The board needs to work to make sure that all students in Anacortes have the same chances.
A superintendent candidate should also have experience in education in both a classroom and administrative level and should have a firm understanding of the budget, she said.
One of her top priorities is school safety, partly because of her background in the health care industry. Some district policies need to be brought up to date, and the schools need more nurses, she said. Levi said if elected she will work to make sure all students in the schools are safe and healthy.
Levi has three children, ages 3, 5 and 7.
