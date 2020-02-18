Eight candidates, including two from Anacortes, will take part in the first round of interviews to replace outgoing Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel, the district announced Tuesday.

Candidates were selected by the district’s board from 22 applications around the country. Included in the running are two local candidates: Island View Elementary School Principal Brian Hanrahan and Northwest Educational Service District 189 Assistant Superintendent David Forsythe.

The first round of candidate interviews is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Anacortes High School library. 

They are open to the public.

 

The schedule is:

8 a.m. – Brian Hanrahan, principal, Anacortes School District

9 a.m. – John Harrison, executive director of schools, Bellevue School District

10 a.m. – Dr. Justin Irish, assistant superintendent, Edmonds School District

11 a.m. – Dr. Jane Pryne, educational leadership consultant, Northshore School District

Break from noon to 1 p.m.

1 p.m. – Patrick Hegarty, executive director of secondary education, Mukilteo School District

2 p.m. – Dr. Christine Moloney, chief academic officer, Puyallup School District

3 p.m. – David Forsythe, assistant superintendent, Northwest Educational Service District 189

4 p.m. – Dr. Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent, Mead School District

From there, the board will choose three finalists, who they will interview at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 26 and 27 in the AHS library. Those interviews, which start with a reception with community leaders from 6-6:30 p.m., are also open to the public.

The board’s decision is expected by Friday, Feb. 28.

