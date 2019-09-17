The hull of the Guemes Island ferry may have a few decades of life left in it, but all the equipment on board won’t last that long, according to a new marine survey.
The report, released at the end of July by Delphi Maritime, looks into the condition of the ferry and its current value.
According to the survey, the M/V Guemes, an all-steel single-deck open car ferry, is 40 years old and has a strong hull.
“The hull was recently gauged and found with minimal wastage with the exception of the car deck in way of car ramp. This area was cropped and renewed in March 2019,” according to the report.
“The remaining useful life of the hull structure is estimated at 20 years. However, the machinery and equipment, although well maintained, is approaching technological obsolescence with regard to propulsion, air emission, noise, and environmental standards.”
Right now, at fair market value, the boat itself is worth about $2.2 million and would cost almost $11 million to replace. Fair market value will likely drop to $1.3 million in five years, according to the report. The report states the value would go back up by more than $1.1 million 10 years from now, but only with extensive renewal, betterments and upgrades in 2024 to keep the boat operational. The cost to repair and refurbish the boat at that time would be about $5.1 million, according to the report.
The report estimates that the ferry has about five years of economic (profitable) life left. After that, repairs and restorations would cost more than the ferry receives in service.
Ferry staff have said that the county is already subsidizing the cost of maintaining and running the vessel.
The county has been looking at replacing the ferry with an all-new electric ferry. It is applying for grants and federal money to help pay for the project and put a surcharge in place in June 2018 to bring in extra money for the project. That surcharge is expected to bring in about $225,000 this year.
