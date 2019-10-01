Eliminating a midday service gap, later weekday runs and online pre-sales for punch cards are priorities for Guemes Island ferry riders, according to a recent survey by Skagit County.
The county’s public works department released a survey last month asking Guemes Island ferry riders about what improvements they want to see. The survey is part of a study with BERK Consulting and KPFF Consulting Engineers.
The consultants will create two packages of options, both of which will focus on maintaining two round-trips per hour.
The first package will look at service improvements that can be implemented with minimum investment. The second will include improvement options available for more money.
The firms and county staff will collect additional feedback at a Nov. 7 public forum and through another online survey this fall before the options are presented to the Board of County Commissioners in January.
Survey respondents so far included 52% full-time Guemes Island residents and 26% part-time or seasonal residents. Drivers made up 67% of respondents; 27% were people who regularly walk onto the ferry.
The top choice of improvements was eliminating the midday (11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.) service gap, with 57% of people marking it a high priority.
“The midday gap can be a real problem for appointments etc. that cannot be changed,” one survey responder wrote. “With more and more people moving to the island the two-to-three ferry wait after the long break is really difficult for some who must take vehicles across.”
Offering online pre-sales for punch cards and adding later weekday evening runs both received high-priority marks by 41% of respondents, and improving the mobile point-of-sale system or barcode scanning technology was marked high priority by 40%.
Other service improvements were eliminating evening service gaps (36%), adding midnight runs on Friday and Saturday (32%) and adding a walk-up vending kiosk (31%).
Several people added comments about switching to a system that would allow for a purchase of a single card that the passenger could continue adding money to and using.
“It would be nice to have the punch cards be more digital — like a bus pass, it could be a sturdier card that can be scanned for each trip either passenger or car and driver,” one person wrote. “You can add money to it when you run low and they should not expire so soon. If you pay for a certain amount of trips, you should get all of them.”
Others asked for an earlier boat in the morning.
Some asked instead for decreased ferry runs.
“Once again the only choices are for MORE service to Guemes,” one person wrote. “If you are unsatisfied with our current ferry schedule perhaps you should move to one of the bigger islands. I don’t want to pay extra for ferry service so you can enjoy late night activities in town. I vote for making the people who use late night or early morning run have to buy an enhanced ticket to cover the extra service. If I don’t use early a.m. or late p.m. runs why should I have to pay for them.”
