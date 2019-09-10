By Skagit Publishing staff
A Friday Harbor man charged with controlled substance homicide pleaded not guilty Thursday, Sept. 5, in Skagit County Superior Court to that and two other drug charges.
Logan Allan Eby, 23, is charged with controlled substance homicide for selling the drugs that killed Frank Gray of Anacortes on Feb. 4.
Eby is also charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
According to court documents, just a few days before Gray’s body was found, another Anacortes man nearly died after overdosing on the same pills. That man had reportedly gotten them from Gray, who had gotten them from Eby.
The pills, documents state, contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eby was arrested Aug. 19 and has since been held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
In December 2018, Eby pleaded guilty in Skagit County Superior Court to one count of driving under the influence and one count of solicitation to possess a controlled substance.
As the investigation into Gray’s death proceeded, the drugs found on Eby in that DUI case were tested and were determined to be fentanyl, said Trisha Johnson, a Skagit County prosecutor.
Based on recorded phone calls made recently from the Community Justice Center, Eby has continued to attempt to sell the fentanyl pills from jail, Johnson said.
“This is extraordinarily dangerous behavior,” she said.
In other phone calls, Johnson said, Eby asked about the location of his passport.
His lawyer, Mark Kaiman, requested Sept. 5 that Eby’s bail be lowered from $150,000 to $100,000. Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme denied the request.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.