Two men are charged with first-degree robbery and auto theft in connection with the Jan. 21 robbery of the Shell Gas Station and Food Mart at 13th Street and Commercial Avenue.
Charged are Robert Roland Cool Jr., 51, and Kenneth Michael Lohman, 30, according to charging documents. Both have a Federal Way address, according to charging documents and database searches, though one of the men has a home in Olga, on Orcas Island, where evidence was reportedly found after investigators obtained a search warrant.
Lohman was still in custody Tuesday in the Skagit County jail; bail is set at $100,000. Cool posted bail.
Anacortes police arrested the two without incident late Jan. 29 in a vehicle at South March Point Road and Casino Drive.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said the information about the arrests, made public eight days after the robbery, was not disclosed earlier because the house on Olga had not been searched yet, and investigators didn’t want to jeopardize evidence.
Floyd said it wasn’t determined as of Tuesday who did what in the auto theft and robbery. Police did not release information about how the men were connected, though Cool’s charging document states he is also known as Robert Roland Lohman.
Here’s what the charging documents state:
Each is charged with stealing a 1993 Honda Civic “on or about Jan. 21” and a 1992 Mazda pickup the morning of Jan. 21 in Anacortes.
About 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Food Mart. The manager reported that a tall, thin male wearing a black mask and dark clothing displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. (Charging documents describe Cool as 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds, and Lohman as 6 feet 2 inches and 160 pounds.) The robber left with an undetermined amount of cash, fleeing alone in the pickup.
“A partial license plate number was provided and based on that information and the vehicle description, officers determined that the pickup was stolen from the marina on T Avenue approximately 30 minutes earlier,” police reported.
Officers located the pickup, unoccupied, about three blocks from Shell station. The vehicle was seized as evidence. Officers set up containment and, with the assistance of the Mount Vernon Police Department’s tracking K-9 Unit, searched the area.
Floyd said it’s presumed the robber made an escape in the second stolen vehicle.
Investigators collected surveillance video from the car theft and robbery scenes, interviewed witnesses and served search warrants, Anacortes Police reported. A key piece of evidence was surveillance video from Burlington Police in which a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was captured, Anacortes Police reported.
After Lohman and Cool were arrested, investigators obtained a warrant to search the residence on Orcas Island “where key evidentiary items were collected,” Anacortes Police reported.
Each man is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Police agencies in Anacortes, Auburn, Burlington, Kent, Mount Vernon and Swinomish assisted in the investigation, Anacortes Police reported.
