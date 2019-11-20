Swans returning to Skagit,
Snohomish, Whatcom counties
Trumpeter and tundra swans are returning to Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, and other western Washington counties, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has a hotline through March to report dead, sick, or injured swans.
Some trumpeter and tundra swans die each winter from lead poisoning after ingesting lead shot where they feed, Fish and Wildlife reported. Lead shot has been banned for waterfowl hunting in Washington since 1991, but swans can still pick up and ingest lead while foraging.
Call 360-466-4345, ext. 266 to report a dead, sick or injured swan. Leave a message including the location and condition of the swan.
“Do not handle or collect the birds,” biologist Daniel Zimmerman said in the hotline announcement. “Call the hotline instead.”
Skagit jobless rate
5.3% in September
Some 5.3% of working-age adults in Skagit County were unemployed in September, according to information from the state Employment Security Department.
The lowest jobless rate was in San Juan, 3.6%. The highest was in the northeast county of Ferry, 9.6%.
County-by-county unemployment rates for October hadn’t been released as of Monday, but statewide data showed Washington’s unemployment rate for October fell slightly to 4.5% — even though the state’s economy lost 1,600 jobs that month.
“The labor market continues sending mixed messages this month,” state economist Paul Turek said in an announcement of the developing data. “Household members are finding jobs in spite of businesses reporting rollbacks. What’s becoming more evident overall is that hiring conditions are softening.”
From October 2018 through October 2019, 12 of the 13 major industries in Washington added jobs while one sector contracted. The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year-over-year were Information, 13,400 new jobs; Professional & Business Services, 10,100 new jobs; and Education & Health Services, 7,800 new jobs.
Marine Servicecenter fined
$30,000 for water pollution
The state Department of Ecology fined an Anacortes boatyard $30,000 for allowing polluted stormwater to flow into Fidalgo Bay, the agency announced Nov. 13.
In addition to the fine, Marine Servicecenter, 2417 T Ave., must install a stormwater treatment system within 90 days. Measures that prevent metals from getting into stormwater must be in place within six months.
Ecology found that stormwater that flows off the boatyard and into Fidalgo Bay contains high levels of copper and zinc, which are toxic to fish. Copper makes young salmon unable to avoid predators and adult salmon unable to find their home rivers for spawning, according to Ecology. Zinc can kill young salmon.
“Marine life is very vulnerable to these pollutants,” Ecology’s Water Quality Program manager Heather Bartlett said in a notice about the penalty. “Other boatyards successfully prevent this sort of pollution with stormwater treatment and we expect no less of this facility.”
Paints that protect boat hulls from barnacles, algae and other marine growth contain copper and zinc. Maintenance of boat hulls can result in these metals entering stormwater, and treatment is needed at many boatyards, Ecology reported.
