By Briana alzola
The machines are shut down and the rooms are empty at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, and they will stay that way until the end of March.
The casino is responding to the global impact of COVID-19, according to a post on its website.
All employees will receive two weeks of emergency leave and maintain benefits during the closure, according to the website. A limited number of essential team members will continue to work.
According to the post, the Swinomish Tribal Senate, the Gaming Enterprise Management Board and the casino and lodge management team will continue to monitor the situation to see what will happen next.
“We will continue to support our team members, guests, and community as this situation evolves. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support, and we look forward to being your casino of choice when we reopen,” the post reads.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is also taking precautions with its members and staff throughout the area.
In a message to the tribal community and staff, leadership advises everyone to avoid gatherings with more than 10 people, to stay home if they are not feeling well and to wash their hands and sanitize frequently.
Anyone over 60 and those with higher risks are encouraged to stay home.
“The most important message here is to stay home when you do not feel well, especially if you have a cough, sneeze, or fever,” the post reads. “This is to protect your community. By staying home when you are sick, you are protecting your elders and others with chronic illnesses that are more susceptible to viruses like COVID-19. We understand this virus is likely to spread and affect the Swinomish Tribal Community. Our goal is to keep vulnerable people from serious illness or death from the virus and also to contain it, so that everyone is not sick at the same time. If we all get sick at the same time, it will be difficult to take care of each other.”
