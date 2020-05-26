The Swinomish Casino & Lodge is reopening Thursday.
The casino and lodge, run by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, closed in early April during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Thursday, hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
“Specific areas may be temporarily closed and will reopen in stages,” according to a post on the casino’s website.
The organization is taking lodge reservations starting today.
To keep up with cleanliness, the number of guests and slot machines in play will be limited. Also, parties will be limited in dining outlets, staff will check temperatures at doors, all team members and guests will be required to wear masks and staff will be continuously sanitizing high-touch areas.
Everyone is asked to practice social distancing.
