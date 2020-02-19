The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community has purchased seven acres of land to be used for an affordable housing complex for patients of its addiction treatment center.
The plot along Highway 20 that once housed the Circus Drive-in movie theater is just east of the tribe’s didgwálič Wellness Center, which is undergoing an expansion to double the number of clients it serves.
John Stephens, program administrator with the tribe, said in the two years since the center opened, staff have seen at least half the center’s patients struggle to keep up with treatment without reliable housing.
“There’s a high percentage of our clients who have either classic homelessness or housing insecurity,” Stephens said. “That’s a barrier to people being able to focus on their recovery.”
Stephens said the tribe closed the deal on the seven acres in January.
Many of the details, including the size and scope of the housing project, are still under consideration, he said, and will depend on the amount of funding the tribe can secure.
Stephens said he anticipates the project would have a variety of apartment sizes, layouts and costs in order to accommodate individuals and families.
However, he said the project would serve both tribal and nontribal clients, just like didgwálič. About three quarters of the wellness center’s patients are nontribal, he said.
As it did during the planning process for didgwálič, he said the tribe will need to seek permission from the city of Anacortes before it builds. Staff are looking into available government grants.
“Many agencies have said they’re very eager to work with us,” Stephens said.
