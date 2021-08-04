Just off the Swinomish Reservation and to the north of Hope Island in Skagit Bay, a net pen owned by Cooke Aquaculture is scheduled to be stocked with 365,000 sterile native steelhead.
To Swinomish Chairman Steve Edwards, that pen is a threat.
“As a long-time tribal fisherman, I know that nothing is more important to the Swinomish Tribal Community than the cultural and natural resources we have stewarded and been blessed to experience since time immemorial,” Edwards said in a press release. “The Hope Island net pen interferes with our way of life, and it needs to be removed, not revived.”
Though the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is allowing the company to stock the pen, the state Supreme Court will evaluate the legality of the permit in two months after an appeal from environmental groups. Cooke Aquaculture’s land lease with the state Department of Natural Resources expires in 2022, and the agency has yet to determine whether to renew the lease.
Edwards said in the release that “it is extremely troubling” that the company can stock the pens before the Supreme Court and Natural Resources have made decisions on the permit and the lease.
Joel Richardson, spokesperson for Cooke Aquaculture, said in an email that their operations went through a year of analysis of potential risks with input from scientists, tribes and the public, and that the operations will be safe.
“The Hope Island farm has undergone inspection and analysis by a third party engineer that has certified it safe. Cooke has worked closely with (Natural Resources) to make sure (it) has confidence in its operations,” Richardson said. “The agencies have reviewed the engineering certification and have no concerns regarding the condition of the facility.”
In 2017, an estimated 240,000 non-native Atlantic salmon made it into Puget Sound after a Cooke Aquaculture pen near Cypress Island collapsed. The state Legislature passed a law that phases out the farming of nonnative fish by 2022.
